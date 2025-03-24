Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.07.

CORZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CORZ

Core Scientific Price Performance

Core Scientific stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 6.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.07 million. Analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In other news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 88,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $1,258,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,128,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,789,911.20. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,443,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,635.25. This trade represents a 40.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,282 shares of company stock worth $10,978,104. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.