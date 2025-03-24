Corebridge Financial Inc. Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $24,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $191.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $158.10 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

About Cintas

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

