Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Today – March 21st

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, Fortinet, Motorola Solutions, and Emerson Electric are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are equities in companies that develop products and services to protect networks, computers, and data from cyber threats and attacks. These stocks often belong to firms specializing in software and hardware security solutions, incident response, and risk management, and they tend to gain investor interest as the digital landscape evolves and security concerns rise. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.03. 13,052,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,110,066. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $147.21 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.13 and its 200 day moving average is $176.37.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $366.08. 1,980,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 716.70, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.52. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,910. The company has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a PE ratio of 102.12, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.00.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $97.28. 1,925,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,285,974. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.93 and its 200 day moving average is $116.69.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,098. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $420.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,590. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $447.09 and a 200-day moving average of $459.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $332.98 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

EMR stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $110.65. The company had a trading volume of 919,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,151. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day moving average is $118.97. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

