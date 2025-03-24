Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 171,400 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 169,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 97,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 181,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

APPS opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $369.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.43. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

