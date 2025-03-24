Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) is Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 972,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,778 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $25,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 139,171 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 13.4 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

