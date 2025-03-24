Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,020,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,046 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 21.9% of Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $173,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,541,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

