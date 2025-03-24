Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Trimmed by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 58,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:DG opened at $83.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $164.12.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.