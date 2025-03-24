Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $461.40 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.90.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares in the company, valued at $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $3,762,052. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

