Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$68,550.00 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total value of C$68,550.00.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$22.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.38. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.32.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ELD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.