Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 189,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR opened at $116.54 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

