Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 85 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $227.24 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.88 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.13.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

