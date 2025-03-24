Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $35.90 Average PT from Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.90.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPD opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

