ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $158.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.11. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.11 and a 52 week high of $171.28.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. Research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESE. Benchmark increased their price target on ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

