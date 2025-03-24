Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the period. Extreme Networks accounts for 1.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 385.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.72. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EXTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $549,807.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,941 shares in the company, valued at $22,760,901.99. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

