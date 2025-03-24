First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Trimmed by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Solar by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $131.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.96 and a 52 week high of $306.77.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $273.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.08.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $55,710.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,247.20. The trade was a 8.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $262,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,965,287.50. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

