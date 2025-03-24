First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Stock Position Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 163.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 133.6% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,113 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

AIRR opened at $69.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $86.95.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

