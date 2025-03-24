Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 20,019 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 3.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 117,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 475.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vontier by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after acquiring an additional 49,017 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 42,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Barclays lifted their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

