Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 248.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 113.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 179,477 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Kim acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 348,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,580.72. This represents a 40.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 1.2 %

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $526.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

(Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.