Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 900.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 970,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 873,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 30.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 450,329 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,171,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 348,627 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 744,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 554,462 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 431,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 262,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

