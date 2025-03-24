Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE GLOB opened at $130.75 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $238.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLOB

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.