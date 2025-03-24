Grantvest Financial Group LLC Invests $1.90 Million in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 75,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF accounts for 2.1% of Grantvest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAX. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,022,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,739,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Finally, FSR Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.35. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (SMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options SMAX was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

