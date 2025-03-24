Grantvest Financial Group LLC Makes New $541,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 30.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of FJUN opened at $50.30 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.58.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

