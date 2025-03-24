Grantvest Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average is $86.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

