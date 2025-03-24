Grantvest Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,348 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Grantvest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,499,000 after buying an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 156,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $342.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $285.24 and a 52 week high of $386.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $366.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.71.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

