Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Greif by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Calhoun V. Miller acquired 1,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David C. Lloyd sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $125,008.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,719.20. The trade was a 22.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $300,496. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Greif Trading Down 2.0 %

Greif stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $73.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Greif had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

