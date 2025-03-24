Guardian Partners Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 975,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,855,000 after acquiring an additional 160,162 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $61.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

