Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) CEO Adrian Joseph Daws Sells 3,785 Shares

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $79,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,383. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adrian Joseph Daws also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 11th, Adrian Joseph Daws sold 139 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $2,919.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Adrian Joseph Daws sold 11,076 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $229,162.44.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HG stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.44). Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $543.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HG. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hamilton Insurance Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 198.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,715,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,859,000 after buying an additional 2,469,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 538.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 727,242 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,511,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,419,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 304,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.