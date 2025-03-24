Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,280 CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CEVA

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $140,029.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,237.24. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Stock Performance

CEVA stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $674.93 million, a PE ratio of -76.62 and a beta of 1.32.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). CEVA had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised their target price on CEVA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CEVA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

CEVA Profile

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

