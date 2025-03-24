Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.18, for a total transaction of $1,014,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,362.48. This trade represents a 41.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jack S. Brandom sold 1,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,688. This represents a 45.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,644 shares of company stock worth $4,494,608 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $512.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.86. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CVCO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.