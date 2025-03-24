Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 3,267.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,974,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 310.3% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 345,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 261,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 209,734 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,881.80. The trade was a 9.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ELAN opened at $10.55 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

