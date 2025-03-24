Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Dayforce by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dayforce by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 137,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,598 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAY. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen raised Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $58.40 on Monday. Dayforce Inc has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

