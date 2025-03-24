Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.3 %

Hasbro stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average is $63.72. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

