Haverford Trust Co Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VB opened at $225.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.34 and its 200-day moving average is $242.04. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

