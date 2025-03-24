Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4,628.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 20.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 153,457 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 7.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,117,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after buying an additional 148,180 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 752,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 902.4% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 70,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $56.00.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,291,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,282,137.85. The trade was a 17.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 629,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,536,349.35. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,332 shares of company stock worth $5,364,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

