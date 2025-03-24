Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Unum Group by 4,794.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Unum Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $81.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $83.96.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,751. This trade represents a 18.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,402,427.63. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.62.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

