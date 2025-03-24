Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $49.77 on Monday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

