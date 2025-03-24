Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $805,000 in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in F5 by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,485 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,428,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $268.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.86 and its 200 day moving average is $252.60. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $313.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In related news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $538,876.50. This represents a 29.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total transaction of $1,022,025.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,588.50. This trade represents a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,932 shares of company stock worth $4,965,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

