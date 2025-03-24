Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 52.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 811.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 319,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,236,000 after acquiring an additional 284,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 115.8% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,715. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total transaction of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. The trade was a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

Shares of ONTO opened at $135.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.52. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

