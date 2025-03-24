Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $5,654,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $227.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.99 and a 200 day moving average of $257.88. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

