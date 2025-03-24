Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 7,929 ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Separately, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:THNQ opened at $47.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.27. ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

