Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 265.59 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 262.59 ($3.39), with a volume of 34053961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257 ($3.32).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.87) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.49) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.68) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.71) to GBX 200 ($2.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 273 ($3.53).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HOC

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 2.4 %

Hochschild Mining Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 200.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.32%.

About Hochschild Mining

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.