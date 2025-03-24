Horrell Capital Management Inc. Invests $54,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19,950.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 397,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after buying an additional 395,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VIG stock opened at $194.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.