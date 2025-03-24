ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,376,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,712,493,000 after purchasing an additional 68,405 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $914.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,120.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total value of $10,726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,403,973.12. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $950.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $745.55 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $980.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $989.13.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.