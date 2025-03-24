Insider Buying: Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks purchased 20,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$28,020.00 ($17,622.64).
Damian Banks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 11th, Damian Banks purchased 20,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.50 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$30,040.00 ($18,893.08).
- On Thursday, February 27th, Damian Banks purchased 20,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.54 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$30,780.00 ($19,358.49).
Boom Logistics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 million, a P/E ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.81.
About Boom Logistics
Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions to mining and resources, infrastructure and construction, wind, energy, and utilities, industrial maintenance, and telecommunications sectors in Australia. It offers cranes, such as mobile and crawler cranes, travel towers, access equipment, and associated services.
