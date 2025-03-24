Insider Buying: Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC) Director Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) Director Paul W. Hobby bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $193,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,252.50. The trade was a 51.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Flowco Stock Performance
FLOC stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02. Flowco Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $30.50.
Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $185.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. Research analysts expect that Flowco Holdings Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Flowco Company Profile
We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.
