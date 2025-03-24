Insider Buying: Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC) Director Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) Director Paul W. Hobby bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $193,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,252.50. The trade was a 51.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Flowco Stock Performance

FLOC stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02. Flowco Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $185.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. Research analysts expect that Flowco Holdings Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Flowco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Flowco in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Flowco in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Flowco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised Flowco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Flowco Company Profile

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

