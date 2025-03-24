Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CMO Sells 289 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $40,295.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,509.47. This trade represents a 4.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alisa Gmelich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Alisa Gmelich sold 445 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $61,151.90.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $142.39 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $178.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SFM. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.92.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

