Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 136.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $100,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,915,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,630,168.66. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $710,180. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FBK

FB Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

FB Financial stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. Research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About FB Financial

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.