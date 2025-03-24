Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 19,481 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,481 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,132,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,116,000 after purchasing an additional 164,935 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $17.04 on Monday. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

