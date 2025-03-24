Intech Investment Management LLC Has $663,000 Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 71.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 349,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,368,000 after buying an additional 182,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $678.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $27.59.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.68%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

