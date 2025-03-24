Intech Investment Management LLC Has $793,000 Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $59,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,251,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,867 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at about $10,295,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 141.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 258,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 151,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 113.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 101,711 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KMT opened at $21.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.69. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,691.25. The trade was a 14.79 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Kennametal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

